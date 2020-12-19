LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan are trade candidates for Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs have gone over two decades without blowing up their roster, but they could be coming dangerously close this season.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix quoted an unnamed NBA scout this week who said that the Spurs are in “flux.” The scout also indicated that it is likely LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan get dealt by the trade deadline.

The Spurs do not appear to be a playoff team with their current Aldridge-DeRozan core. They missed the postseason last year for the first time since 1997, finishing up with a sub-.500 record of 32-39. Aldridge is an expiring contract, owed $24 million this season. DeRozan is also in the final year of his deal and is due $27.7 million.

The two ex-All-Stars were linked to some top contenders in trade rumors this offseason. If they can increase their value with strong play in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, one or both could easily be sent packing.