LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement from NBA over heart issue

LaMarcus Aldridge was considered a key addition for the Brooklyn Nets last month as they continue to load up for a championship run, but the veteran big man has surprisingly decided to call it a career.

Aldridge announced his retirement in a statement on Thursday. He revealed that he played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat during Brooklyn’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday and called it “one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced.” The 35-year-old says he has since felt better but that the episode made him realize he needs to focus on his family and health.

You can read the full statement below:

Full statement from LaMarcus Aldridge, who has retired after 15 NBA seasons that included seven All-Star appearances and five All-NBA teams: pic.twitter.com/x2st5gsAse — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2021

Aldridge averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game between the Nets and San Antonio Spurs this season, so he was still capable of contributing. He was pursued by multiple teams before he signed with Brooklyn after his Spurs buyout. He played 26.0 minutes per game in five contests with the Nets, which shows that they considered him an important part of their rotation.

Aldridge finishes his career with seven All-Star appearances, the most recent of which came in 2019.