Report: Heat expected to be frontrunners for LaMarcus Aldridge

March 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

LaMarcus Aldridge

The Miami Heat aren’t done trying to improve after making one of the bigger moves of the trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat are expected to emerge as one of the frontrunners for LaMarcus Aldridge once he completes a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

Aldridge wasn’t traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, which did not come as a huge shock. He’ll be one of the hottest names on the buyout market, as multiple contenders will want to make their pitch to him. Miami’s need for Aldridge could become more pressing after including forward Kelly Olynyk in the Victor Oladipo deal on Thursday.

Aldridge averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season for San Antonio. He hasn’t played since March 1st, when the Spurs decided to part ways with him.

