Report: Heat expected to be frontrunners for LaMarcus Aldridge

The Miami Heat aren’t done trying to improve after making one of the bigger moves of the trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat are expected to emerge as one of the frontrunners for LaMarcus Aldridge once he completes a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

Once LaMarcus Aldridge completes a buyout with the Spurs, the Miami Heat are expected to emerge as a frontrunner to sign him, sources tell ESPN. Aldridge plans to talk with several teams before finalizing a decision. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Aldridge wasn’t traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, which did not come as a huge shock. He’ll be one of the hottest names on the buyout market, as multiple contenders will want to make their pitch to him. Miami’s need for Aldridge could become more pressing after including forward Kelly Olynyk in the Victor Oladipo deal on Thursday.

Aldridge averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season for San Antonio. He hasn’t played since March 1st, when the Spurs decided to part ways with him.