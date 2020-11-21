LaMelo Ball has funny response to idea of LaVar-Michael Jordan 1-on-1

After years of LaVar Ball calling out Michael Jordan, his son LaMelo now ironically plays for the team Jordan owns, forcing LaMelo to be diplomatic.

The 19-year-old star had his introductory press conference on Friday after being selected by Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. LaMelo was asked about the possibility of the much-awaited LaVar-Jordan 1-on-1 coming to fruition.

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” said LaMelo. “And I think we know how it would turn out to be honest. I don’t really know too much. But I mean, that is my pops and my boss. So I’m on both sides now, you feel me?”

LaVar rose to prominence for his outlandish boasts, perhaps most notably that he could beat Jordan 1-on-1. He even got Jordan to respond to him.

As for LaMelo, he was also once roped into his father’s claims about Jordan. Now that LaMelo plays for Jordan’s team though, it’s a much more delicate balancing act (even if he sounds convinced Jordan would win pretty easily).