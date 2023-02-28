 Skip to main content
Hornets share tough injury update on LaMelo Ball

February 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
LaMelo Ball gesturing

Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets on Monday shared some tough news about LaMelo Ball.

Ball exited the team’s 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons early in the third quarter after injuring his right ankle on a non-contact play. Ball was dribbling and trying to make some moves with the ball when he collapsed to the floor.

The Hornets later said that Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle on the play.

Ball was 6/9 in the game and had 18 points prior to exiting with his injury. The third-year guard was averaging 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in 35 games this season.

It’s been a rough year of injuries for the Ball brothers. Not only is LaMelo now out with a fracture in his right ankle, but brother Lonzo is out for the season for the Bulls due to a knee injury that has prevented him from playing all season. LaMelo has also missed time this season with a left ankle injury.

