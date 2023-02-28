Hornets share tough injury update on LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets on Monday shared some tough news about LaMelo Ball.

Ball exited the team’s 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons early in the third quarter after injuring his right ankle on a non-contact play. Ball was dribbling and trying to make some moves with the ball when he collapsed to the floor.

LaMelo Ball had to leave the game after this play pic.twitter.com/mlxbWUCqUN — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 28, 2023

The Hornets later said that Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle on the play.

OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in tonight’s home game vs. Detroit. Presented by @novanthealth — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 28, 2023

Ball was 6/9 in the game and had 18 points prior to exiting with his injury. The third-year guard was averaging 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in 35 games this season.

It’s been a rough year of injuries for the Ball brothers. Not only is LaMelo now out with a fracture in his right ankle, but brother Lonzo is out for the season for the Bulls due to a knee injury that has prevented him from playing all season. LaMelo has also missed time this season with a left ankle injury.