Look: LaMelo Ball had a must-see outfit after Hornets game

LaMelo Ball is apparently looking to elevate his game both on and off the court in his second NBA season.

Ball made quite the statement in the Charlotte Hornets’ 123-122 win in their season opener against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He led the Hornets with 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting. He also had a team-high 7 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds. The performance was noteworthy, but not quite as noteworthy as the outfit he wore before and after the game.

Ball arrived at the Spectrum Center in the same getup. The eccentric suit was the exact same color as his car.

It really is OK to call him, "Melo." pic.twitter.com/I0DEBmx7PC — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 21, 2021

A lot of people joked that Ball looked like Jim Carey’s character from “The Mask.”

Who wore it better, LaMelo or The Mask? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HpRDfsFy3k — NBC Sports EDGE Basketball (@NBCSEdgeBK) October 21, 2021

The look was similar to one we saw James Harden wear a few years back. We can’t wait to see what else LaMelo comes up with this season.

