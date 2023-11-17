NBA wants LaMelo Ball to cover up tattoo

LaMelo Ball and the NBA are at odds for a very strange reason — namely, a small tattoo below his left ear.

The NBA has told Ball that he has to cover the tattoo because it violates a rule against displaying commercial logos on a player’s body, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Ball has the initials “LF” tattooed below his left ear, representing his middle name, LaFrance. However, that is also the name of Ball’s new apparel brand, which led the NBA to consider it a commercial logo.

Ball started covering the tattoo last Tuesday during games in order to avoid fines. His camp has been in contact with the NBA about a potential solution, with Ball’s representatives believing the rule has been selectively and infrequently enforced. NBA spokesperson Tim Frank contended in a statement that the tattoo is “in obvious violation of the rule.”

Ball has argued that the tattoo represents his initials, and he displayed them long before turning them into a brand. He has also said previous players have had the equivalent of corporate logos on their bodies, with the NBA arguing that in those past instances, the players in question did not have endorsement deals with the companies.

For now, Ball will continue covering the tattoo as long as the issue persists. He is also dealing with a lawsuit from a former family friend, so things have been quite chaotic for him lately off the court.