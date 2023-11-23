LaMelo Ball dropped so much profanity talking about Thanksgiving food

LaMelo Ball apparently takes his Thanksgiving dinner very, very seriously.

The Charlotte Hornets star went viral Wednesday for an intense post-game interview on Bally Sports. Ball was asked for his favorite Thanksgiving food and got a little too excited with his response. The 22-year-old immediately began rattling off dishes (such as chicken, turkey, ham, and peach cobbler) … and also swore at least three times on live television for good measure.

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the foul language).

LaMelo dropping a profanity laced list of his favorite Thanksgiving dishes 😂 pic.twitter.com/7d5shRJhtL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 23, 2023

Ball was definitely spitting there. That is the sound of a man who was looking forward to Thanksgiving since December of last year. What an absolute menace.

Maybe we can cut Ball a bit of slack though. He dropped a 34-8-13 line on Wednesday to lead Charlotte to a 117-114 win over the Washington Wizards after trailing by as many as 19 points. Reward that man with a nice, fat plate of turducken (especially considering that some other NBA stars openly hate Thanksgiving).