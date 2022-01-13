LaMelo Ball sued by publicist for millions over shoe deal

LaMelo Ball signed a massive endorsement deal with Puma ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft, and a publicist claims the Charlotte Hornets star never paid her what he owed her for helping him secure the contract.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, publicist Amber Johnson says Ball hired her in 2019 to help him secure endorsement deals. She says she helped him land a video game streaming show, so Ball asked her to continue working with him. But after Ball signed his $100 million deal with Puma, Johnson says the 20-year-old never paid her.

Johnson says Ball and his representatives agreed to give her 10 percent of any business deal she helped Ball secure. She claims she helped facilitate Ball’s deal with Puma and is entitled to 10 percent of that, as well as $4,800 in expenses for which she was never reimbursed from various other projects.

Johnson is seeking damages in excess of $10 million.

Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game in his second NBA season. He has already made some noteworthy connections since coming into the league. Now, he’s facing his first mega-lawsuit.

Photo: Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports