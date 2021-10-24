 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to LaMelo Ball talking with Jay-Z

October 24, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LaMelo Ball and Jay-Z talking

Jay-Z was dropping platinum bars well before LaMelo Ball was even born, but that did not stop the two of them from linking up on Sunday.

The rap mogul and Brooklyn Nets fan Jay-Z caught up with the Charlotte Hornets star Ball during halftime of the two teams’ contest. Take a look.

Fans were quick to react with funny tweets about what the two might have been talking about. Here were some of the best ones.

Though he used to be a minority owner of the Nets, Jay-Z has since sold his stake in the team. For the record, Ball is also already a client of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports. That means that the two had the all clear from a tampering standpoint, making this conversation no different than one between, say, Drake and Kevin Durant.

The most likely scenario is that Jay-Z was talking to Ball about linking up on a new clothing line after seeing Ball’s elite postgame fit from the other day.

