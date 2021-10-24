Twitter reacts to LaMelo Ball talking with Jay-Z

Jay-Z was dropping platinum bars well before LaMelo Ball was even born, but that did not stop the two of them from linking up on Sunday.

The rap mogul and Brooklyn Nets fan Jay-Z caught up with the Charlotte Hornets star Ball during halftime of the two teams’ contest. Take a look.

Jay-Z and LaMelo chopping it up during halftime of Nets-Hornets 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yQOSMkfOQk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2021

Fans were quick to react with funny tweets about what the two might have been talking about. Here were some of the best ones.

“Tell your dad to send my damn shoes” — B (@FlexBishop) October 24, 2021

he securing that dinner — ajumobi !🇳🇬 (@ajumobi__) October 24, 2021

“Sign with Roc Nation I’ll get you to NY real quick” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PTWfbSx7sL — Marathon 🏁 Slime (@MikeyCinatra) October 24, 2021

“Kyrie out so we got sum extra cash if u interested” https://t.co/BNxJqRvfp3 — 𝔍*𝔱𝔱𝔞🥀 (@20KYLIES) October 24, 2021

Though he used to be a minority owner of the Nets, Jay-Z has since sold his stake in the team. For the record, Ball is also already a client of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports. That means that the two had the all clear from a tampering standpoint, making this conversation no different than one between, say, Drake and Kevin Durant.

The most likely scenario is that Jay-Z was talking to Ball about linking up on a new clothing line after seeing Ball’s elite postgame fit from the other day.