Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby

Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby.

Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child.

On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page that included a detail about the father of her baby. The video said, “I swear to god I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know I said I’m pregnant. And he told me to go F myself.”

The video seems to be confirmation that the father of her baby is an NBA player.

In last week’s episode of “Impaulsive,” co-host Mike Majlak, who dated Rhoades, said that the father was a big-time NBA player.

Lana Rhoades’ baby daddy is an NBA STAR?? 😱🏀 pic.twitter.com/BJtkqmXaRx — Impaulsive (@impaulsive) August 24, 2022

“She’s got a kid now with a big-time NBA player,” Majlak said.

The published version of the show bleeped out the name of the NBA player, so the father’s identity remains a public mystery.

Rhoades had talked last year about going on a date with a Brooklyn Nets player, which led to some funny speculation. But the father’s identity is unconfirmed.