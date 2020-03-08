Report: Lance Stephenson in ‘strong talks’ to join Pacers

Lance Stephenson may be returning to the NBA in the same place where it began for him.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are in “strong talks” to sign Stephenson, who is currently playing in China.

Lance Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No agreement or decision is finalized. Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2020

Stephenson last played in the NBA last season, where he logged 68 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged a modest 7.2 points in 16.5 minutes per game for them.

Stephenson has made fairly clear that he feels he has unfinished business with Indiana. The Pacers had the option to keep him for $4.3 million in 2018-19, but chose not to in a move that definitely bothered him. Less than two years later, if this works out, he could boost them for a possible playoff run down the stretch, particularly as a defensive wing.