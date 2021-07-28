Landry Shamet, DeAndre Jordan in trade talks for Nets

Trade talks are heating up around the NBA ahead of Thursday’s draft. The Brooklyn Nets have a few players who are popping up in such trade discussions.

SNY’s Ian Begley published a story on Wednesday saying that numerous teams have approached the Nets about trading for Landry Shamet. Begley cited the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers among the teams with interest in Shamet. Teams reportedly are offering a first-round pick for the guard, though Dallas does not have a first-round pick in this draft.

Shamet is making $3.7 million next season and has a $5.5 million qualifying offer the following season. The 24-year-old averaging 9.3 points per game on 38.7 percent 3-point shooting last season.

Big man DeAndre Jordan has also been a name included in trade talks for the Nets. Jordan, 33, was part of the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant trio that joined the Nets in 2019. He signed a four-year deal for just under $40 million.

Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game last season for Brooklyn. He has two years left on his deal.