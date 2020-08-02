 Skip to main content
Internet loses its mind over tomato that looks like Larry Bird

August 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Larry Bird

The internet lost its mind on Sunday over a tomato that an astute observer pointed out looks just like Larry Bird.

On Friday, a Twitter user tweeted a photo of a tomato. The photo went viral after people commented on its appearance, noting it looked just like the Hall of Fame basketball player.

The jokes were out of hand.

When the people are right, they’re right. Can’t argue with them on this one.

Larry Legend, 63, won three championships as a player, was a three-time NBA MVP, and 12-time All-Star. If you enjoyed that photo of him as a tomato, you’ll love this story John Stockton told about him.

