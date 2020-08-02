Internet loses its mind over tomato that looks like Larry Bird

The internet lost its mind on Sunday over a tomato that an astute observer pointed out looks just like Larry Bird.

On Friday, a Twitter user tweeted a photo of a tomato. The photo went viral after people commented on its appearance, noting it looked just like the Hall of Fame basketball player.

The jokes were out of hand.

Larry Bird enters the Indiana State Fair largest tomato contest. Which one of you m***********s is coming in second? pic.twitter.com/vRn17kSqBM — MLP (@Pappy_Hour) August 2, 2020

Separated at Birth? Basketball HOF Larry Bird and a tomato. pic.twitter.com/dWdR02xmYN — Secret Agent 30 (@30Agent) August 2, 2020

When the people are right, they’re right. Can’t argue with them on this one.

Larry Legend, 63, won three championships as a player, was a three-time NBA MVP, and 12-time All-Star. If you enjoyed that photo of him as a tomato, you’ll love this story John Stockton told about him.