Internet loses its mind over tomato that looks like Larry Bird
The internet lost its mind on Sunday over a tomato that an astute observer pointed out looks just like Larry Bird.
On Friday, a Twitter user tweeted a photo of a tomato. The photo went viral after people commented on its appearance, noting it looked just like the Hall of Fame basketball player.
that’s larry bird https://t.co/xEfRw7W9Kz
— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) August 2, 2020
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 2, 2020
The jokes were out of hand.
Larry Bird enters the Indiana State Fair largest tomato contest.
Which one of you m***********s is coming in second? pic.twitter.com/vRn17kSqBM
— MLP (@Pappy_Hour) August 2, 2020
Separated at Birth? Basketball HOF Larry Bird and a tomato. pic.twitter.com/dWdR02xmYN
— Secret Agent 30 (@30Agent) August 2, 2020
When the people are right, they’re right. Can’t argue with them on this one.
Larry Legend, 63, won three championships as a player, was a three-time NBA MVP, and 12-time All-Star. If you enjoyed that photo of him as a tomato, you’ll love this story John Stockton told about him.