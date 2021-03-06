Larry Nance Jr. and Channing Frye have hilarious Twitter interaction about trade rumors

Channing Frye loves to troll his ex-teammates on Twitter, but this time when he did it, one of those former teammates had a perfect response to him.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. jokingly remarked on Friday that he wanted people to stop including him in hypothetical trades. That prompted a response from Frye — and an even better retort back from Nance.

Hope everyone is having a happy Friday….. except those people that keep putting me in their mock trades — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) March 5, 2021

I wouldn’t trade you for two broken shoelaces and a booger https://t.co/Bmzy9X4l6g — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) March 6, 2021

I literally got traded for you and a first round pick lol — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) March 6, 2021

I literally forgot about that lol https://t.co/feENHpXEfB pic.twitter.com/gQbLXCy73i — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) March 6, 2021

It’s true: the Cavaliers acquired Nance and Jordan Clarkson in 2018 in exchange for Frye, Isaiah Thomas, and a first-round pick. In other words, Nance was a bit more valuable than broken shoelaces, at least in Cleveland’s eyes.

Frye and Nance were teammates during the 2018-19 season, and Frye clearly gets on well with those he played with. This is evidence of that.