Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan make admission about their relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have parlayed their relationship into a new podcast where they are making admissions.

The two have combined for a new show by iHeart Media called “Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.” The first episode was released on Monday, and the two talked about how their relationship formed.

The two met at a party four years ago but didn’t start to date until more recently.

Pippen, who was previously married to Scottie Pippen, said she thought a relationship with the son of her ex-husband’s former teammate with the Chicago Bulls, was “off limits.”

Marcus said he didn’t think there were hurdles to the relationship, but recognized there was some “shock value” when he shared the news with his family.

“I don’t think there was ever any hurdles, I just think there was some shock value to the fact that we were dating. Caught maybe some people on my side of the family off guard a little bit,” Jordan said on the show.

Jordan, 32, says that his family accepted the relationship after seeing that he was happy. Larsa revealed a few months ago that Jordan’s family was cool about things.

Not only is it awkward for Pippen’s ex-wife to be dating the son of Michael Jordan, but the 16-year age difference between Larsa and Marcus adds another interesting element to their relationship.

The two began dating in September and became “Instagram official” in January. They already are capitalizing on their relationship with a new show.