Larsa Pippen reveals how Michael Jordan feels about her dating his son

Larsa Pippen began dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus at some point last year, and she insists the six-time NBA champion has no issue with the arrangement.

Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was a guest on the “Tamron Hall Show” Tuesday. The 48-year-old opened up about dating Marcus Jordan, who is 32. Larsa was asked if her and Marcus have gotten Michael’s blessing. She said both families are fine with everything and that she has even spent some holidays with the Jordan family.

“Yeah, I feel like we’re great, yeah,” Larsa told Hall, via TMZ. “I feel like — we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

Larsa said back in December that she had never spoken with Scottie about her relationship with Marcus. She also said there is a misconception that the Jordan and Pippen families are intertwined because Michael and Scottie had so much success together on the court.

Larsa and Marcus were first spotted out together last September, though they were with another couple. That sparked the initial speculation that they might be dating. They seemed to keep things under wraps for a while, and Pippen said in October that she was single and did not consider herself to be in an exclusive relationship. She has since changed her tune.

Pippen, 48, finalized her divorce from Scottie early last year. Scottie has been highly critical of Michael Jordan in recent years, which adds another element of intrigue to Larsa and Marcus’ relationship.