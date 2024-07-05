Report: Lauri Markkanen drawing interest from notable Eastern Conference team

Lauri Markkanen is viewed as being one of the best players available on the trade market this summer, and another contending team reportedly has interest in the Utah Jazz star.

The Miami Heat are among several teams that have expressed interest in Markkanen, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. However, the Jazz are said to have attached an extremely high asking price to their sharpshooter, and there may not be a way to make a deal work.

Heat among several teams that have shown interest in Markannen, per ESPN. Jazz asked Heat for moon and stars in past general trade talks with Miami and have always valued the type of tradable draft capital that the Heat simply lacks. https://t.co/m8pIsHbXw2 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 5, 2024

There had been some talk of the Heat trying to trade Jimmy Butler, but it does not sound like that is going to happen. Instead, Miami is exploring potential ways to add a top scorer. The big question is whether they have the assets to make a significant move.

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. Contending teams view the 7-foot forward as a player who could have the type of impact Kristaps Porzingis had for the NBA champion Boston Celtics. Like Porzingis, Markkanen has also struggled to remain healthy and missed 43 games over the last two seasons due to injury.

We have heard of several notable teams that have interest in Markkanen, and Jazz executive Danny Ainge will almost certainly listen to all offers that come his way.