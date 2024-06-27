Jimmy Butler has reportedly made surprising contract decision

Jimmy Butler is entering the final year of his contract with the Miami Heat, and that is apparently the way he wants things to stay.

There was talk earlier in the offseason that Butler was seeking a max contract extension from the Heat. Even if that were true at one point, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Butler is now planning to play out his current contract with Miami.

Charania also reported that Butler has “an affinity for Miami and has wanted to stay with the Heat.” It does not sound like the six-time All-Star has any intention of requesting a trade.

Butler is set to make $48.8 million next season. He then has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26. By not signing an extension now, he will position himself to become a free agent in a year.

While teams will likely inquire about trading for Butler, the Heat have given no indication that they are interested in moving the 34-year-old. They should have even more clarity now if Butler is committed to them at least through next season.

If Butler declines his player option next year and becomes a free agent, the Heat (or a team he is traded to between now and then) will be able to offer him a four-year deal worth a projected $243 million. Other teams would be able to offer a three-year, $171 million contract.

Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the Heat last year in 60 games. He sprained his MCL during the play-in tournament and missed the postseason as a result. Heat president Pat Riley has not exactly showered Butler with praise in recent months, but it sounds like the two sides will continue with their partnership for now.