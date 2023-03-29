LaVar Ball has career advice for Bronny James

LaVar Ball thinks he knows what Bronny James needs to do to maximize his success at the NBA level.

In an interview with “Sporting News Australia,” Ball was asked if James would benefit from skipping college and playing a year in Australia’s NBL instead. Ball argued that James could get paid and focus on basketball without worrying about classes, and would also be facing better competition.

“You can go set your own stage across the water,” Ball said. “He already got the name. So people wanna see [him]. He’s gonna fill the gym up.

“You’re playing against grown men and you’re getting paid. If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t wanna play no chemistry. I don’t wanna practice no Spanish. No! I want to wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice. That’s all I wanna do.”

Money might not be Bronny’s primary goal, and with NIL, he’ll make plenty of money even if he does go to college. He would certainly attract a lot of attention by going a different route, though. LaVar would argue that it worked out nicely for his son LaMelo, who became the third overall pick in the 2020 draft after skipping college to play in Australia.

Bronny has yet to give any clear indication about his future, but he is getting some very different advice from one superstar about what his path should be.

H/T TMZ