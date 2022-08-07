 Skip to main content
Video: LaVar Ball somehow got ejected from Drew League game

August 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
If there was anybody who was going to get ejected from a pro-am game, of course it had to be LaVar Ball.

The notorious Ball family patriarch went viral this weekend for somehow getting ejected from a contest at the Drew League. LaVar served as the head coach of a Big Baller Brand team that participated in the action on Saturday and was thrown out for arguing a referee’s call. Take a look.

LaVar is known for these kinds of episodes. He has been ejected from many AAU games that he has coached in over the years, including one memorable time that he got tossed and proceeded to pull his entire team off the floor.

On a more positive note for the family, LaVar’s middle son LiAngelo caught fire during the game, going off for 52 points (though the BBB team still lost by 34). But as for LaVar himself, at least his last viral moment at the Drew League was a little more wholesome.

