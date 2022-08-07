Video: LaVar Ball somehow got ejected from Drew League game

If there was anybody who was going to get ejected from a pro-am game, of course it had to be LaVar Ball.

The notorious Ball family patriarch went viral this weekend for somehow getting ejected from a contest at the Drew League. LaVar served as the head coach of a Big Baller Brand team that participated in the action on Saturday and was thrown out for arguing a referee’s call. Take a look.

LaVar Ball was ejected @DrewLeague! Gelo scored 52 of BBB's 79 points

Tra Holder had 63 in the 34-point win pic.twitter.com/1VQmEMmj1W — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 7, 2022

LaVar is known for these kinds of episodes. He has been ejected from many AAU games that he has coached in over the years, including one memorable time that he got tossed and proceeded to pull his entire team off the floor.

On a more positive note for the family, LaVar’s middle son LiAngelo caught fire during the game, going off for 52 points (though the BBB team still lost by 34). But as for LaVar himself, at least his last viral moment at the Drew League was a little more wholesome.