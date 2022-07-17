LaVar Ball has viral moment with LeBron James at Drew League

It seems there is no animosity between The King and The Big Baller.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a rare cameo this weekend at the Drew League, an annual pro-am basketball competition held in L.A. every summer. It was James’ first time playing in the league since 2011.

During warmups before one particular game, James ran into Ball family patriarch LaVar Ball, who was in attendance at the Drew League as a spectator. The viral moment saw the two embrace and engage in brief conversation before James continued on into warmups. Take a look.

.@DrewLeague was 🔥🔥 except for WiFi. So uploading some LeBron videos in a bit, first with him embracing LaVar Ball before pre-game warmups pic.twitter.com/8IArosuDBW — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 16, 2022

Here is another angle.

The cordial exchange was notable since James and Ball have feuded in years past. The former called out the latter back in 2017 over some comments that Ball made about James’ kids. More recently, Ball also took a swipe at James after James’ Lakers traded Ball’s son Lonzo.

But now in the year of our Lord 2022, that all looks to be in the past. James’ wholesome interaction with Ball was not the only viral moment he produced at the Drew League either.