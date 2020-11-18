LaVar Ball delivered harsh advice to his sons about finding girlfriends in the NBA

LaVar Ball gave some harsh advice to his sons when it comes to dating girls in the NBA.

LaVar was a guest on Bro Bible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast and talked about what he told his sons. Ball has three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. Lonzo is already in the NBA, and LaMelo is set to become a high pick this week.

LaVar says he warned his sons that they’re not going to find a good girlfriend while playing in the NBA.

“You’re never going to meet a nice woman, especially in basketball. If you’re in this profession, when you have all this fame and notoriety, how are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not because, what, you’re going to meet are in that restaurant where you eat, or are you going to go to a club where you dance or you’re going to meet her at the arena? So, I hate to tell you, you’re going to meet a h-e,” he said.

Ball says the women can look the players up online before meeting them at games and know everything about them. LaVar told the hosts that his sons have already brought such women around, and he questioned the motives of the women.

Lonzo is not married, but he and his girlfriend had a child in 2018. They knew each other from high school, making the situation different from what LaVar described. As for LaMelo, well, he’s about to become a famous multimillionaire at 19. That will probably make him very attractive to many women.

