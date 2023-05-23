 Skip to main content
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon called for double technical fouls over incident

May 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
LeBron with his forearm at Aaron Gordon neck

LeBron James and Aaron Gordon were called for double technical fouls over an incident that took place during the second quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

Gordon was guarding James with the Los Angeles Lakers leading the Denver Nuggets 43-36. Gordon hit James with an inadvertent hand to the chin. James got ticked off in response and shoved Gordon. Then James started to put his forearm to Gordon’s neck and push around Gordon with a “let’s see how you like it” type of move.

Security and other players intervened to break things up. Both players were called for technical fouls over the incident.

James came out on a mission in Game 4. He scored 31 points on 11/13 shooting in the first half, playing all 24 minutes. His Lakers entered the game down 3-0 in the series and facing elimination.

