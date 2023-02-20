 Skip to main content
LeBron James addresses his hand injury

February 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James does not sound too worried about the hand injury he suffered on Sunday.

James injured his right hand while going up for a block attempt during the first half of the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers star left the game and did not return after the injury. He said after the game that he was taken out as a precaution.

“Got my finger caught in the rim, but I’ll be fine. I’ll be fine. I don’t think it’s too much to worry about. But for precautionary reasons, just had to take the rest of the night off,” James said.

James scored 13 points in 14 minutes before exiting. His team lost to Team Giannis 184-175.

This was the last thing he and the Lakers needed. James has missed time due to an ankle injury recently and now may be dealing with this injury. The Lakers are 27-32 and two games out of the 10th spot in the conference.

