LeBron James addresses his hand injury

LeBron James does not sound too worried about the hand injury he suffered on Sunday.

James injured his right hand while going up for a block attempt during the first half of the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Here's the play where LeBron James hurt his wrist as he was trying to block this Pascal Siakam shot

The Los Angeles Lakers star left the game and did not return after the injury. He said after the game that he was taken out as a precaution.

"I'll be fine. I don't think it's too much to worry about." LeBron on the hand injury he suffered during the All-Star Game.

“Got my finger caught in the rim, but I’ll be fine. I’ll be fine. I don’t think it’s too much to worry about. But for precautionary reasons, just had to take the rest of the night off,” James said.

James scored 13 points in 14 minutes before exiting. His team lost to Team Giannis 184-175.

This was the last thing he and the Lakers needed. James has missed time due to an ankle injury recently and now may be dealing with this injury. The Lakers are 27-32 and two games out of the 10th spot in the conference.