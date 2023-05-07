LeBron James shares great advice for young players on how to handle playoffs

LeBron James has been to the playoffs 16 times during his career including this season and won four NBA championships. The man has more playoff experience than many players have regular season experience. He knows what it takes to get it done in the postseason.

After helping his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 127-97 in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Saturday night, James shared his advice for young players on how to succeed during the playoffs.

“Stay off TV and stay off social media.….And when you watch the other playoff games, watch them on mute and play music in the background. That’s what I do,” James said after the game.

James noted that the outside noise is louder during the playoffs, which makes it even more important to stay focused.

James used to famously call the playoffs his “zero dark thirty” time because he would avoid social media in order to keep on his blinders and focus.

If players want to have the kind of success James has had in the postseason, they would be wise to follow his advice. Of course, James’ perspective requires great discipline, which is much easier said than done.