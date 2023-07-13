LeBron James makes major announcement about his future

LeBron James is coming back for Year 21.

James announced at the ESPYs, which aired on Wednesday night, that he will be playing next season.

“The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” James said.

James made his speech after winning the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for capturing the NBA’s all-time record for points earlier this year.

James had said after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets that he was unsure about his future. But these comments solidify that he will be back.

James will turn 39 in December. He is a 19-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP.

James’ agent Rich Paul has said he believes James is capable of playing several more seasons before retiring.

We know one person who is probably sneering at this news.