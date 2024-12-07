LeBron James becomes sole member of new historic club

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James fired up a potential game-winner on Friday night but missed the mark. Horns sounded as the Atlanta Hawks escaped with a 134-132 overtime victory at the State Farm Arena.

The loss stung, especially given the circumstances, but James still had plenty to celebrate on a personal level.

Shooting 14-of-25 from the field, James finished the game with 39 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. And while the triple-double was impressive, the 39 points thrust the 39-year-old into a newly-created historic club in which he’s the only member.

LeBron James has reached 41,000 career points‼️👏 pic.twitter.com/khB72hqgpz — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 7, 2024

Already standing alone as the only NBA player to score more than 39,000 career points, James eclipsed 41,000 career points on Friday night. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a distant second with 38,387 points. The closest active player is Kevin Durant, who has scored 29,259 career points.

It’s a remarkable achievement for King James, but not one he gave much thought to following the tough loss. Instead, he reflected on the little time he has left.

“Just go out there and just play the game the right way. Compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there,” James said, via Sports Illustrated. “My time is very limited on how long I’ll play. I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love.”

Should he remain healthy this season, it’s entirely possible James finishes the year with over 42,000 career points. What happens after that is anyone’s guess.