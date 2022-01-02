LeBron James had bowl game bet with former Lakers teammate

LeBron James got the better of one of his former teammates during college bowl season this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had a bet going with ex-Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma on the Ohio State-Utah matchup in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Utes got out to a 7-0 lead, leading Kuzma to flex a bit on James.

Unfortunately for Kuzma though, Ohio State ending up pulling out the 48-45 victory in one of the most entertaining Rose Bowl games in years. James asked Kuzma how Kuzma would like to send over the money.

Just wanna know if you sending my in cash or wire??? I mean I like COLD HARD . #GoBuckeyes. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022

Kuzma then joked that James was kicking him while he was down.

Kick me while I’m down 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I know how to find u 🤝 https://t.co/7YOid9IQy6 — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 2, 2022

The Washington Wizards forward Kuzma, who was teammates with James on the Lakers for the previous three seasons, attended college at Utah. On the flip side, James is a native of Ohio as well as a big Buckeyes enthusiast.

While he was victorious on Saturday, betting on Ohio State has not always worked out so well for James. A few years ago, he ended up losing a bet on the Buckeyes to another fellow NBA player.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports