Did LeBron James know Bucks were going to trade for Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a blockbuster 3-team trade on Wednesday. One NBA superstar may have seen such a trade coming.

During last season’s draft to decide the All-Star teams, team captain LeBron James noticed that opposing captain Giannis Antetokounmpo veered from his typical behavior. Rather than select his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday with the No. 1 pick, Antetokounmpo selected Lillard.

James was thrown for a loop.

“See, Giannis has changed this weekend. You know he always talk about loyalty, being loyal, all that stuff, right? So I knew for sure his first pick was going to be Jrue. So I don’t know what’s going on with Giannis,” James said while pointing a suspicious finger at Antetokounmpo.

James seemed to realize that Giannis was up to something. And James seemed to be exactly right.

In hindsight, Antetokounmpo may have been trying to send a message to Lillard and get his crush’s attention. Six months later, the move paid off.

When he requested a trade from Portland, Lillard was said to have been singularly focused on a trade to the Miami Heat, but he eventually accepted a deal to Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo drafting him first in the All-Star Game probably didn’t hurt relations between the two players. James recognized it before anyone else.