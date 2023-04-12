LeBron James calls out Anthony Davis for messing up end of Lakers game

Dennis Schroder hit what should have been a game-winning shot in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but Anthony Davis spoiled that by committing a foul on the ensuing possession. LeBron James was not about to let his teammate off the hook for the blunder.

Schroder hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to break a 95-95 tie and give his Lakers the lead. He broke out a savage celebration afterward, but the excitement was short-lived. Davis fouled Mike Conley on a 3-point attempt with less than a second left, and Conley converted all of his free throws to force overtime.

The Lakers still pulled out a 108-102 win to earn the 7-spot in the Western Conference playoffs. After the game, LeBron needled Davis for having a “brain fart” and costing Schroder his game-winner. Davis owned the mistake and apologized.

LeBron: "It's unfortunate that AD had a brain fart, and messed (Schroder's) game-winner up" AD: "I messed his game-winner up! I apologize!" pic.twitter.com/aNz8maWr4W — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 12, 2023

All is well that ends well. If the Lakers lost, Davis likely would have felt solely responsible for L.A. having to play another game in order to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Lakers will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The Timberwolves on Friday will host the winner of Wednesday’s 9-10 play-in game between the Pelicans and Thunder for the right to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round.