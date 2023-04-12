Dennis Schroder does ice water in his veins celebration after huge 3-pointer

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime of the 7-8 play-in game on Tuesday night in Los Angeles to earn the 7-spot in the Western Conference playoffs, and Dennis Schroder had a big role in the win.

The 29-year-old guard finished with 21 points and was a perfect 8/8 at the free throw line. He made his biggest difference on a huge 3-pointer he drained with 1.1 seconds left to break a 95-95 tie and give his Lakers the lead.

After making the shot, Schroder immediately pointed to his forearm for the “ice water in my veins” celebration.

LEBRON FINDS SCHRODER.

LAKERS TAKE THE LEAD. 1.4 seconds left on TNT! pic.twitter.com/i2NfANyC1w — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

Several other Lakers did that same thing after Schroder made the shot.

Mike Conley was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt and made all his free throws to tie the game at 98, sending it to overtime. Schroder added four more points in OT to aid the win.

Asked about the shot in a postgame interview with TNT’s Allie LaForce, Schroder said he missed one in the regular season and was prepared for redemption.

“This time I was very confident. Just let it go and I made it,” Schroder said.

Maybe Schroder is the Lakers’ secret to success.

The Lakers are 10-2 this season When Schroder scores 19+ Just saying.. TUFF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YH7LC8reaX — 🦉 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) April 12, 2023

The Lakers have now captured the 7-seed and will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The Timberwolves on Friday will host the winner of Wednesday’s 9-10 play-in game between the Pelicans and Thunder for the right to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round.