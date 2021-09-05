LeBron James calls on Raptors to do right by DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James helped put an end to the DeMar DeRozan era in Toronto, but he would still like to see the team do right by DeRozan.

The four-time MVP James responded to a post on Instagram this weekend asking if the Raptors should retire DeRozan’s No. 10 jersey. James commented in all caps, “THATS A REAL QUESTION??? LOL. ABSOLUTELY THEY SHOULD.”

LeBron James says the Raptors should absolutely retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/G79Ah75jpC — Raptors Region (@raptorsRGN) September 4, 2021

DeRozan, now with the Chicago Bulls, never got to win a title with Toronto. They traded him to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 after getting swept in the second round by James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors then went on to win their first-ever NBA championship the very next season led by Kawhi Leonard, the player they dealt DeRozan for.

Still, DeRozan is one of the most important players in Raptors franchise history. He made four All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams in his nine seasons in Toronto. DeRozan is also beloved as one of the rare homegrown stars to emerge from the Raptors. But there may be some lingering hard feelings on DeRozan’s part over the way his time in Toronto ended.