Look: LeBron James makes clear who he is rooting for in NBA Finals

LeBron James made it very clear on Twitter Tuesday the team for whom he is rooting in the NBA Finals. And his choice should not come as a surprise.

James tweeted after the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the series. James tweeted at his buddy Chris Paul and said “1 down. 3 to go.”

1 down. 3 to go @CP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 7, 2021

James’ feelings are no shock. He is longtime friends with Paul. James is even pulling for his friend to get a championship despite CP3’s Suns eliminating James’ Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs.

Game 2 of the series is on Thursday night in Phoenix.