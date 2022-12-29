LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss

The Los Angeles Lakers and their constant losing may have finally broken LeBron James.

James and the Lakers dropped another game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, trailing by as many 22 points before losing 112-98. Speaking during his press conference after the game, James, who finished with a 27-9-6 line in the loss, sounded so fed up.

He made emphatically clear that he wants to continue to competing for championships. James also said that playing basketball at the level the Lakers are currently playing at is “not in my DNA.”

LeBron was talking about how much longer he'll want to play: "I'm a winner. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championship. … Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It's not in my DNA anymore." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 29, 2022

At one point, the former MVP even said that he knows what he can bring to “any” ball club with the right players around him.

LeBron says he still wants to win championships: "I don't wanna finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I still want to compete for championships. I know what I can bring to any ball club with the right pieces." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 29, 2022

With the loss to Miami, the Lakers are now 14-21, which is 13th in the West. Combined with their colossal failure of a year in 2021-22, that makes the Lakers a combined 47-70 (.402) in the last two seasons. The year before that, they made the playoffs but were knocked out in the first round.

Though the Lakers won a championship in the 2020 Orlando bubble year, they have mismanaged virtually every single aspect of their franchise since then. The Russell Westbrook trade was a calamity, Anthony Davis still can’t stay healthy, and the Lakers’ revolving door of role players over the last few seasons might as well have come from the local YMCA.

James, who turns 38 later this week, did, unfortunately, cost himself a bit of leverage when he agreed to a two-year extension with the Lakers that runs through 2025. He is also ineligible to be traded this season since the second year of that extension exceeds a five percent raise. But James’ comments on Wednesday sounded almost like a cry for help, and the evidence is mounting that he views this year as yet another wash for the Lakers.