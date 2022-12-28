LeBron James gets roasted over deleted tweet

LeBron James thought that he was slick, but the Internet obviously had other thoughts.

The Los Angeles Lakers star got roasted Tuesday after screenshots emerged of an old tweet he had apparently deleted. This past April, James tweeted what was an essentially a guarantee that he would never miss the playoffs again in his career (amid the Lakers missing the 2022 postseason).

“I can/will NOT miss the post season [sic] again for my career,” James wrote at the time. “This s–t HURT. Ok back to watching these games” (profanity edited by LBS).

On Tuesday however, several users captured screenshots of the same tweet now with the message notification, “This tweet has been deleted” written below it. You can see one example here.

A direct link to the original tweet also now returns a “deleted” error.

It is unclear when exactly James may have deleted the tweet. But that might not be a bad idea for him to preemptively avoid getting ratio’d in the future. The Lakers’ prospects are once again looking bleak this season. They are 14-20, which is almost as bad a winning percentage as they had during their 33-49 stinker of a year last season (.412 vs. .402). Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is currently out multiple weeks with a stress injury in his foot, forcing James, who is another year older, into another exorbitant workload.

At this point, James may be his own worst enemy when it comes to Twitter. Not too long ago, James deleted another tweet of his that aged disastrously.