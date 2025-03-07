Fans think they know why LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith during Thursday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, and most people have the same theory about why LeBron was so angry.

A video that went viral showed LeBron scolding Smith about something during a break in the action at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. It is unclear what James was upset about, but the consensus is that it had something to do with how Smith has covered LeBron’s son, Bronny James.

Like many others, Smith has been critical of LeBron for insisting that Bronny split time between the Lakers and the G League. The 20-year-old has looked completely outmatched for the majority of his 76 total NBA minutes and is shooting just 25.8% from the field.

During an episode of ESPN’s “First Take” back in January, Smith blasted LeBron over the Bronny situation.

“I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father, stop this,” Smith said. “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad. We love what we’re seeing from him in the G League, because that’s where you belong as you hone your skills and you get better. … Right now, Bronny James is averaging 0.3 points, 0.3 assists and 0.4 rebounds. How are you doing him favors? We know that he’s not ready yet.”

Two days later, Smith said during his “The Stephen A. Smith” show that members of LeBron’s camp had been texting him accusing Smith of “questioning (James) as a father.” Smith said the “LeBron sensitivity” had gotten out of control.

Bronny has had some impressive moments in the G League. The NBA has been a much different story for him. LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together during the Lakers’ season-opener, and most people feel that should have been Bronny’s only NBA appearance this season.

Smith is simply doing his job as an analyst, and it is one that ESPN feels he does well. The massive new contract he received from the network is proof of that.

If LeBron wants to pull strings to get his son NBA minutes, he should be able to deal with the criticism that comes with it.