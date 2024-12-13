Fans react to Bronny James’ big scoring game in G League

Bronny James had himself a night in NBA G League play on Thursday.

The rookie guard Bronny had a 30-burger against the Valley Suns in Phoenix. Playing for the South Bay Lakers, G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny led all scorers with 30 points on 13/23 shooting (including three triples) in 25 minutes. He also rounded out his line with three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block (albeit in a 106-100 loss).

Here are some of the highlights from Bronny’s big game.

Bronny James just went off for 30 points in his first road game of the G League pic.twitter.com/tSo3ITsG7R — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) December 13, 2024

Many on social media were taken aback by the impressive showing. Take a look below at some of the reactions to Bronny’s performance.

Bronny on a random Thursday night in December pic.twitter.com/g3b8qEOuEc — zinzy (@itz_zinzy) December 13, 2024

All the people who hated on Bronny James rnpic.twitter.com/EsT22dGi4p — (@RealQuickMis) December 13, 2024

Bronny walking into the GOAT debate pic.twitter.com/ReARXfys7y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 13, 2024

30 point games in the G-League: Bronny James: 1

Michael Jordan: 0 Just saying…. https://t.co/Q91M7Ajp2i — Barry (@BarryOnHere) December 13, 2024

Bronny was making his G League road debut on Thursday, which marked a change-of-position from the Lakers’ previous plan for him. That made the scoring explosion even more commendable.

Of course, Bronny had scored just 26 total points over his three G League games prior to Thursday, and he is obviously going up against far weaker competition than in the NBA (where Bronny has averaged 0.6 points per game this season). But it was still a nice step in the right direction for Bronny, who continues to do well for himself on the road as a rookie.