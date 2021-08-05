LeBron James responds to critics about how old Lakers are

LeBron James is developing a new narrative to help motivate him for next season. But he deleted a tweet on Wednesday in which he shared that motivation.

James sent a tweet saying the following:

“Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc. Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it begins! That’s all I ask. #ThankYou” he wrote.

James deleted the tweet.

At 36 years old, James has been in the NBA since 2003 and seen a lot. He needs to manufacture ways to keep himself motivated, and it sounds like this will provide his new spark.

His Los Angeles Lakers added Carmelo Anthony (37), Trevor Ariza (36), Dwight Howard (35), Wayne Ellington (33), Kent Bazemore (32) and Russell Westbrook (32) this offseason. That’s hardly a young bunch, which has led to some criticism that they’re too old.

Will the roster prove to be too old to win? Only time will tell. For now, the criticism is providing a source of motivation for James.