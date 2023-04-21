LeBron James responds to Dillon Brooks’ trash talk

It took until Friday for LeBron James to issue some sort of response to Dillon Brooks’ trash talk, and it wasn’t much of one.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward responded to questions about Brooks after Friday’s practice, and was largely dismissive of the Memphis winger. James did not mention Brooks by name, nor did he seem interested in responding to the Grizzlies agitator’s recent comments.

“I’m not here for the bulls—,” James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “I’m ready to play and that’s it.”

James even claimed that he had not been aware of Brooks’ recent challenge toward him until reporters asked about it on Friday, which seems highly unlikely.

James has been through a lot of playoff runs and knows he has little to gain from giving Brooks any attention. The two have clashed during the series already, with Brooks seemingly set on trying to get in LeBron’s head. James is averaging 24.5 points per game on 51.3% shooting through two games, with the Lakers getting a split in Memphis, so it does not seem to have had much of an adverse impact on the Laker star.

The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday, where Brooks will presumably be met with a chilly reception. If James roasts him, he might have to respond to claims that his comments backfired. James certainly isn’t giving him any new material to work with.