LeBron James dissed Michael Carter-Williams during scrimmage

Without fans in attendance at the NBA’s Orlando bubble, we are now privy to in-game conversations that we might not otherwise hear.

At Saturday’s scrimmage between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic, LeBron James could be heard dissing Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams in clear earshot of everyone, including Carter-Williams himself.

“He’s all drive, no shoot. No. 7 is all drive,” said James in reference to Carter-Williams’ jersey number, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Indeed, Carter-Williams is a 29.4 percent three-point shooter this season and just 25.6 percent for his career. Thus, James was likely encouraging his teammates to sag off Carter-Williams and/or to go under screens on him.

While James’ criticism might sting, Carter-Williams’ lack of consistent shooting ability is well-known and not even just on the basketball court.