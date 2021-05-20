LeBron James saw three rims when he made big 3-pointer

LeBron James hit a huge shot to help his Los Angeles Lakers clinch the No. 7 spot in the West, and he did so despite some difficulty.

James drove to the basket with about two minutes left in his team’s play-in game against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Draymond Green tried to defend and ended up poking James in the eye.

James says his vision was impaired as a result, but that didn’t stop him from making his big shot. With the game tied at 100 and just under a minute left, James hit the game-winning 3-pointer to make it 103-100, which was the final score.

“After the Draymond finger to the eye, I was literally sitting three rims out there. So, I just shot to the middle one,” James said in his postgame interview on ESPN.

LeBron just told Rachel Nichols he was seeing 3 rims and went for the middle one. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/OG8RT3VbKi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 20, 2021

James joked that he would have a pirate patch on his eye after the game.

The Lakers now have the No. 7 spot and will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. The Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot and the right to face the Utah Jazz.