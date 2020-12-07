LeBron James explains reasoning behind his Lakers extension

LeBron James had two years remaining on his previous contract when he signed a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last week. Many immediately pointed out that his current deal with the team now expires in 2023, which is when his son Bronny is set to graduate high school. That is not a coincidence.

LeBron spoke with the media on Monday about his new contract, and he confirmed that he wanted to have flexibility for when Bronny graduates, according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California New Group. Of course, LeBron has also mentioned in the past that he wants to play in the NBA with his son, and Bronny could be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2023 if the league and NBPA change the rules for high schoolers turning pro.

James probably could have signed any deal he wanted with the Lakers, and there was no need for him to make a decision this offseason. Both he and Anthony Davis signed longer contracts than many expected them to, and LeBron said that is an illustration of how committed the two superstars are to the Lakers.

Lebron on what his & AD's contract extension means… "We’re here and we’re committed to this franchise…We’re going to give everything we can to this franchise…Lakers believe in us…It’s a great partnership."@ESPNLosAngeles — Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) December 7, 2020

The deals LeBron and Davis signed have an interesting consequence for the Lakers, as they now may be out of the running for a certain superstar player.

LeBron will turn 39 in the final year of his new contract, so it’s entirely possible it will be the last one he signs.

