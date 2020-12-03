LeBron James signing contract extension has interesting consequence for Lakers

LeBron James on Wednesday agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is good news for the team. But it does have one other consequence and will likely put some rumors to rest.

Anthony Davis is a free agent and still has not signed a new deal with the Lakers. One theory for why he hadn’t yet signed was that he was waiting to see what Giannis Antetokounmpo did first. The thinking is that if Giannis did not commit to the Milwaukee Bucks long term, Davis and James would take less money to make room for Antetokounmpo on the Lakers.

But with James agreeing to a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers, the chances of that happening are reduced. The Lakers would have less money available for free agents next offseason and would need Giannis and Davis each to take about $5.6 million less than their max amount in order to make it happen.

The most cap space the Lakers can now open for the summer of 2021 is now $56,158,912 under a $112.4 million cap. That's $28,079,456 for Giannis and Anthony Davis. Their maxes are $33,724,260. They'd have to leave $5,644,804 on the table in Year 1 to sign with the Lakers. https://t.co/X1OpHopEmJ — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 2, 2020

So the consequence to LeBron taking max money is that it takes the Lakers out of the running for Giannis, unless Antetokounmpo and AD take reduced pay. Maybe Giannis is planning to re-sign with the Bucks anyway, which would make this entire scenario moot.