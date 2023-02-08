LeBron James drops F-bomb in speech after breaking career points record

LeBron James was so overwhelmed by the moment after breaking the career points record on Tuesday that he let out an F-bomb at the end of his speech.

James broke Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record of 38,387 career points scored with a fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. The shot gave James 36 points in the game and 38,388 career points scored.

The game was paused so that the league could celebrate the moment. James’ family joined him on the court, as did Abdul-Jabbar and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

After taking some photos, James delivered a speech. He thanked many people who had been a part of his journey. Then at the end, he dropped an F-bomb because he was so overcome by the moment (beware – the video contains profanity).

LeBron let an F-bomb fly at the end of his speech 😬 pic.twitter.com/wRHddhHHKP — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 8, 2023

“I couldn’t have dreamt this any better than what it is tonight. So … f— man, thank you guys,” James said.

James didn’t intend to curse, but it just came out.

Between James’ F-bomb and the ad for “Cocaine Bear,” what was intended to be a great sports memory turned into quite a few interesting minutes for parents of young children.

The NBA did a good job celebrating the milestone and giving the attention that the achievement deserved.