LeBron James shares his favorite NBA player to watch

May 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic has led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals with some dominant postseason performances, and one of the greatest players in NBA history is watching him closely.

LeBron James gave Doncic a big shoutout on Twitter this week. One of the Los Angeles Lakers star’s followers asked him who his favorite player under 25 is. LeBron replied that Doncic is his favorite player, period.

That is high praise from a future Hall of Famer, but you can see why LeBron enjoys watching Doncic so much.

Doncic nearly averaged a triple-double during the regular season with 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He’s a multi-dimensional player and one of the game’s biggest stars. He had 33 or more points in four of the Mavericks’ seven games against the Phoenix Suns last round.

In addition to amazing skills, Doncic has shown he has a great winner’s mentality from the time he came into the NBA. He’s easy to root for, so we get why LeBron is such a big fan.

