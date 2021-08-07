LeBron James endorses Frank Vogel’s Lakers contract extension

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a contract extension with coach Frank Vogel Friday, and the deal appears to have the support of the team’s most important player.

LeBron James retweeted the post about Vogel’s contract extension on Twitter, adding his congratulations on the new deal.

James hasn’t always coexisted peacefully with his coaches. He and Vogel, however, have clearly struck up a very fruitful working relationship. Even beyond winning an NBA title together, Vogel has made clear that he feels James has been a big supporter of his. This tweet seems to be an indication that Vogel’s intuition is correct.

Vogel has a 94-49 regular season record in two seasons as coach of the Lakers. He would have been a lame duck coach next season without the new contract.