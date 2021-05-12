LeBron James says he is ‘getting close’ to return

LeBron James essentially remains day-to-day for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he provided an important update on his status Wednesday.

James was listed as probable for Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. However, he tweeted that he would not be suiting up, though he would be present for the team’s championship banner ceremony. He added that he’s “getting close” to a return.

Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2021

James’ status has been the subject of much speculation. He’s played just twice since March 20, when he suffered an ankle sprain. It’s been reported that he’s feeling better, and had originally planned to return Tuesday against New York. That didn’t happen, and it’s slightly concerning that he won’t go Wednesday, either. That said, the Lakers may just be cautious, as James likely won’t be needed against the lowly Rockets.

The important thing for James will be that he’s healthy for the playoffs. The team may need him very quickly, as they currently sit seventh and face the real possibility of playing in the play-in tournament.