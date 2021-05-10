Here is why LeBron James is feeling ‘optimism’ with ankle injury

LeBron James has missed four straight games with an ankle injury that is expected to linger through the remainder of the season, but the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly feeling better about the situation following LeBron’s latest workouts.

Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that James was a full participant at practice. The Lakers coach would not say what that means for LeBron’s availability for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is “more optimism” surrounding the injury after LeBron practiced on Sunday and Monday.

Much more optimism on state of LeBron James’ right ankle after on-court work Sunday and Monday, sources tell ESPN. James was pain-free after several days off – and able to make hard cuts and elevate. Return on Tuesday vs. Knicks is likely. https://t.co/UTXIC1V0Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2021

James missed roughly six weeks with a sprained ankle before returning, only to experience soreness and have to shut it down again. A recent report claimed the injury is not going to get a lot better and is something LeBron will simply have to play through.

While it is good news that LeBron practiced without pain, the injury will have to be managed down the stretch. It sounds like one that he has a high probability of aggravating at any time.