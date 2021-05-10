 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 10, 2021

Here is why LeBron James is feeling ‘optimism’ with ankle injury

May 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

LeBron James

LeBron James has missed four straight games with an ankle injury that is expected to linger through the remainder of the season, but the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly feeling better about the situation following LeBron’s latest workouts.

Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that James was a full participant at practice. The Lakers coach would not say what that means for LeBron’s availability for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is “more optimism” surrounding the injury after LeBron practiced on Sunday and Monday.

James missed roughly six weeks with a sprained ankle before returning, only to experience soreness and have to shut it down again. A recent report claimed the injury is not going to get a lot better and is something LeBron will simply have to play through.

While it is good news that LeBron practiced without pain, the injury will have to be managed down the stretch. It sounds like one that he has a high probability of aggravating at any time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus