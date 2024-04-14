Grizzlies rookie had the most wholesome reaction to playing against LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mesmerizes basketball fans on a regular basis. On Friday, he did the same for an opposing player.

The Lakers outlasted the Memphis Grizzlies in a 123-120 affair at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

The Grizzlies were extremely undermanned with 13 players on their injury report for the contest. But they still managed to keep the game competitive and even took a 118-117 lead with 1:06 left to play. That’s when James took over.

The 20-time All-Star scored six points in the final 44 seconds to seal the victory for the purple and gold.

LEBRON SLAM TO SEAL IT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Yyo1UNN0Eg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2024

Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson, who had led the Grizzlies in scoring with 31 points, was asked by reporters after the game what it was like to play against James. Jackson’s reaction sounded more like a giddy young fan rather than an on-court rival.

“It was cool to see him take over a game. I’m not going to lie. That was bad—. Sorry mom for cussing. But that was bad—. That goes to show again, you know, the greatness that he has,” said Jackson.

GG Jackson finished with 31 points tonight. Here he is talking about a late fourth quarter stretch battling with Lebron James: pic.twitter.com/Om3SOTKq7T — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 13, 2024

If Jackson sounded like a young kid during his interview — that’s because he is one. The 19-year-old wasn’t even born yet when James was drafted into the NBA.

Jackson more than held his own against James. Jackson finished with 31 points on 12/23 shooting and 7 three-pointers. James one-upped him with 37 points on 13/20 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

It’s not the first time that Jackson has gone viral on social media for his fan-like reactions to big NBA moments. Fans may remember Jackson as the rookie who was stunned after getting complimented by Shaq.